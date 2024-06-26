Tamil Nadu will get 7 new Sub-Registrar offices, says P Moorthy

CHENNAI: State Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes, P Moorthy on Wednesday informed the Assembly that seven new Sub-Registrar offices will be established across Tamil Nadu.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants, P Moorthy said, "A large number of documents are being registered in some Sub-Registrar offices in Tamil Nadu. In order to reduce the workload caused by this and in the interest of the public and with the aim of providing speedy and regular service to the public, 7 new Sub-Registrar offices will be established across the State."

Further, he announced that 36 new buildings will be constructed for Sub-Registrar offices at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

"In the last 3 years, the Commercial Taxes department has collected Rs 3,69,323 crore tax revenue and the Registration department earned Rs 50,036 crore revenue. Despite being the primary sector in tax collection, the total administrative expenditure of the Commercial Taxes department continues to be less than half a per cent of the department's revenue. Administrative expenditure, which was 0.48 per cent of total revenue in 2020-21, has now come down to 0.38 per cent in 2023-24," he noted.

Meanwhile, the policy note of the Registration department informed that e-Registration has increased over last year.

"In the year 2021-22, 18,50,382 e-deeds were sold and a revenue of Rs 244.37 crore was generated. For the year 2022-23, 19,23,849 e-deeds were sold and a revenue of Rs 380.86 crore was generated. In the last fiscal 2023-24, around 30 lakh e-deeds were sold and the revenue has increased to Rs 496.68 crore," it read.