Tamil Nadu: Villagers booked for demolishing under-construction auditorium

CHENNAI: Police have registered cases against 25 residents of Ponthur village, near Maduranthagam, for allegedly demolishing an under-construction auditorium.

The villagers had been demanding new buildings for a school, a ration shop and a primary health centre for a long time. Officials, however, told them there was no land or funds available. Instead, a proposal was cleared to build an auditorium for Rs 8 lakh using MLA constituency development funds, and work began earlier this month.

Opposing the move, a large group of villagers, including women, halted construction on September 11and tore down the partially built structure, neatly stacking the broken bricks. They also warned that they would demolish any future work. Though panchayat union officials inspected the site immediately, no action followed.

Nearly 12 days later, the Sithamur panchayat union commissioner lodged a complaint, prompting police to file cases under multiple sections for obstructing government work, threatening workers and causing damage to property. One person has been detained for questioning.