Tamil Nadu: Upgrade matriculation syllabus on par with CBSE, urge private schools association

TIRUCHY: The State General Body meeting of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association was held in Tiruchy on Saturday, urging the state government to prepare a separate syllabus for the Matriculation Schools across the State.

The State General Body Meeting of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association was chaired by the president, Ilangovan. A resolution was passed in the meeting to urge the government to introduce a Private School Protection Regulation to ensure effective measures for the safety of private school teachers as well as the properties of schools.

The meeting also demanded that the government consider private school teachers for the Best Teacher award on par with government school teachers. It also urged the government to fix a fee structure for the private schools in a way that would not affect the functioning of the schools.

Additionally, the meeting urged the state government to introduce a separate syllabus for the Matriculation Schools on par with the standards set by the CBSE schools. The members have decided to approach the government with the resolutions passed in the general body meeting. The founder president of the Association, PT Arasakumar and the new office bearers were felicitated during the event.