Tamil Nadu: UoM to train aspirants in UGC-NET exam

CHENNAI: To empower postgraduate students in Tamil Nadu, University of Madras has launched UGC-NET training for teaching aspirants in physics.

The exam, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency, will determine the candidate’s eligibility to receive a junior research fellowship, be appointed as assistant professor and also admission to PhD. The next UGC-NET will be held in January 2026.

Co-ordinator T Prakash, assistant professor, National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNSNT), University of Madras, said, “Training programme will provide focused guidance on topics relevant to appearing for national-level competitive exams such as NET/GATE in physics. This helps enhance their academic competence, confidence, and career prospects.”

The desired outcome of the training programme would be that the students had enhanced conceptual clarity on the topics related to physics. “They would also be prepared well for solving advanced-level problems under exam conditions, will be motivated and confident to pursue further research or teaching careers, and also have a better understanding of exam trends, strategy and resources,” he opined.

The training programme will be conducted during the weekends till November 29.