Tamil Nadu: Two sisters found dead in locked house in Sholavaram

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police are probing the circumstances that led to the death of two sisters whose decomposed bodies were recovered from a locked house in Edapalayam village near Sholavaram on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they might have consumed pesticides. "We are awaiting the post-mortem results, " said a police officer.

The deceased women were Ramani (50) and Rekha (40). Both remained unmarried and lived in the house in Sri Ram Nagar in Edapalayam village, preliminary probe revealed. One of the sisters was doing menial jobs and helped in running the house. "According to the neighbours, the elder sister had health complications," the officer added.

Villagers sensed a foul smell coming from the house and alerted the authorities. Then, a team of revenue officials and police personnel reached the scene. The door was broken open, and Ramani’s body was found near the front door, while Rekha's body was found in a room.

Both bodies were in a decomposed state, police said. Sholavaram Police sent their bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem and alerted their relatives about their deaths. Based on a complaint by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO), the Sholavaram police registered a case under section 194 of BNSS (suspicious death) and are investigating.