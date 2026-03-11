Tamil Nadu: Two history-sheeters held for gang raping teen; auto driver arrested for assaulting disabled woman

CHENNAI: Two history-sheeters from Avadi were arrested under the POCSO Act for the gang-rape of a minor near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, while an auto driver was detained in Pammal in Kancheepuram district for the abduction and sexual assault of a mentally challenged woman.
The arrests were made by the respective All Women Police Stations and further investigation is under way.
In the Madurantakam case, police arrested two rowdies from Avadi in Chennai, Balaji (28), and Damodara Perumal (30) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Maduranthakam area was travelling on a two-wheeler with two girls aged 14 and 16 toward his native place, near Madurantakam. When they were travelling near Devathur along the GST Road at night, two men who were standing by the roadside, consuming alcohol, noticed them and chased the trio on their two-wheeler. Frightened, the boy sped away, but the vehicle skidded near Athivakkam, causing minor injuries to the 14-year-old girl.
The two drunk men chased and intimidated the trio, falsely claiming they would take the injured girl to a hospital for treatment. Instead, they forced the boy and the 16-year-old girl to leave the scene and abducted the 14-year-old, taking her to a secluded bushy area near the Athivakkam lake. There, the two men subjected the minor to a gang-rape before dropping her back near the GST Road in the early hours of the morning and fleeing.
The victim eventually managed to flag down passing motorists who helped her reach the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. After she disclosed the assault to doctors, the Melmaruvathur All-Women Police launched an intensive investigation, utilising CCTV footage to track down and arrest them.
In a separate incident, police have detained a 26-year-old auto driver Sakthivel after a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in the Pammal area.
The incident came to light late evening when the victim, who had gone missing from her doorstep earlier that day, was dropped back at her home by the suspect’s auto-rickshaw in a visibly dazed and unstable condition.
Local residents intercepted the vehicle as the driver attempted to flee and handed him over to the Sankar Nagar All Women Police. While the victim is currently undergoing medical examinations and treatment, her family has alleged that she sustained multiple physical injuries and suspects the involvement of more than one assailant.
However, police officials stated that their preliminary investigation points to a solo abduction and assault by the driver, though they are awaiting final medical reports to determine if further suspects should be added to the case.