Tamil Nadu: Two history-sheeters held for gang raping teen; auto driver arrested for assaulting disabled woman

Gang rape of minor near Madurantakam

In the Madurantakam case, police arrested two rowdies from Avadi in Chennai, Balaji (28), and Damodara Perumal (30) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy from Maduranthakam area was travelling on a two-wheeler with two girls aged 14 and 16 toward his native place, near Madurantakam. When they were travelling near Devathur along the GST Road at night, two men who were standing by the roadside, consuming alcohol, noticed them and chased the trio on their two-wheeler. Frightened, the boy sped away, but the vehicle skidded near Athivakkam, causing minor injuries to the 14-year-old girl.

The two drunk men chased and intimidated the trio, falsely claiming they would take the injured girl to a hospital for treatment. Instead, they forced the boy and the 16-year-old girl to leave the scene and abducted the 14-year-old, taking her to a secluded bushy area near the Athivakkam lake. There, the two men subjected the minor to a gang-rape before dropping her back near the GST Road in the early hours of the morning and fleeing.

The victim eventually managed to flag down passing motorists who helped her reach the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. After she disclosed the assault to doctors, the Melmaruvathur All-Women Police launched an intensive investigation, utilising CCTV footage to track down and arrest them.