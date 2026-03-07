3 brothers sentenced to life in Coimbatore student gang-rape case

COIMBATORE: A court in Coimbatore on Saturday (March 7) sentenced three men to life imprisonment till death for the gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student near Coimbatore International Airport last year.
The incident occurred on the night of November 2, when the student from Madurai was speaking with her boyfriend behind the airport premises. The three accused allegedly attacked the boyfriend, abducted the student and gang-raped her.
Following a probe, Peelamedu police arrested three brothers from Sivaganga district: Satish alias Karuppasamy (30), Karthik alias Kaleeswaran (21), and Guna alias Tavasi (20) from Karuppayurani near Thudiyalur in Madurai.
A case was registered under multiple sections and tried in an All-Women’s Court. After examining witnesses and hearing arguments, the court found the trio guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment until death, according to a Daily Thanthi report.