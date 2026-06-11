Tamil Nadu: Two cops suspended in kidnap for ransom case

The Coimbatore city police arrested suspended cops, Anandan (40) and Mohan (42), along with their associates Kalidas (31) and Ram Kumar (30), for allegedly abducting Naveen and Nirmal Kumar.

The breakthrough came when Anandan and Mohan allegedly arrived to collect the ransom amount.

Further probe led to the arrest of the alleged mastermind, Karuppusamy. The abduction stemmed from a financial dispute linked to the sale of lottery tickets.

Naveen and Nirmal Kumar were also arrested for unlawful lottery business.