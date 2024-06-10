Tamil Nadu transport corporation workers announce strike on June 18

CHENNAI: The State Transport workers have announced to strike to address significant challenges encountered by the employees on June 18.

According to the statement released by Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation workers, this strike aims to discuss about the key issues which includes allocating funds for salary hikes and pensions, transport corporation employees should be termed as government employees, exempted balance for pensioners to be provided, retirement benefits due from 2022 to be paid immediately.

They also stresses the urgency of providing employment opportunities for the 20,000 vacant positions and people who attacks the drivers and conductors needs to be arrested under Goondas Act.

The workers urge the government to take action in resolving these issues to ensure the welfare of government employees and the effective functioning of public services.

Apart from Chennai, the stike will be held in front of the Transport Corporations head office at Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thirunelveli and Pudukottai from 3.00pm on June 18