Tamil Nadu Transport corporation to operate 2,005 special buses for weekend, Bakrid festival

CHENNAI: To facilitate the travel of passengers during the weekend and Bakrid holiday, the state transport corporation would be operating 2,005 special buses from Friday to Monday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 545 special buses on Friday, Saturday (585 buses) and Sunday (140 buses) from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 15 special buses each Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai.

The corporation will operate 705 buses to Chennai on Monday for the return of passengers to the city from across the state.

The release said that as many as 10,894 passengers had booked their seats for travelling on Friday, 5,957 passengers on Saturday and 5,926 passengers on Monday.

With more seats expected to be booked ahead, the passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.