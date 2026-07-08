Tamil Nadu tops export growth at 13.7% in FY26

The presence of leading electronics contract manufacturers such as Foxconn and Pegatron also propelled Kancheepuram district to become the country's second-largest merchandise exporting district, recording exports worth $26.4 billion, trailing only Jamnagar, which topped the list with merchandise exports valued at $36.6 billion.

The strong performance comes despite global economic uncertainties and subdued international demand. Industry experts attribute the growth to the state's expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem, backed by large investments from global manufacturers and a well-developed supplier network. The State has also retained its leadership in electronic goods exports, with smartphones accounting for a significant share of outbound shipments.

Besides electronics, sectors such as automobiles, auto components, engineering goods, textiles and medical devices also contributed to the State's export growth. Continued investments in manufacturing infrastructure, skilled workforce and policy support have helped Tamil Nadu strengthen its export base over the past few years.