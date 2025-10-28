Tamil Nadu tops Centre’s ECMS approvals: Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the top-performing State in the Union Government’s first round of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), securing five out of the seven approved projects across India.

Announcing the achievement on Monday, State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T R B Rajaa said Tamil Nadu continues to “power India’s growth” as it steps into the next era of electronics components manufacturing. “Tamil Nadu leads with 77% of the total investments approved under the first round of ECMS,” he said, adding that the State’s share once again underscores the strategic industrial vision of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s administration.

While the Centre had initially targeted investments worth Rs 59,350 crore under ECMS, it has already received proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. “We in Tamil Nadu hope to garner about 30% of the total investments under this scheme,” the Minister said in a social media post.

The State’s success includes projects worth Rs 5,532 crore in cumulative investments, led by major players such as Kaynes Circuits India Pvt Ltd and Ascent Circuits Pvt Ltd, covering products like multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), camera module sub-assemblies, HDI PCBs and laminates. These projects are expected to generate 3,660 new jobs and produce goods valued at over Rs 36,500 crore.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s proactive approach, Rajaa noted that it was the first State to introduce a matching grants scheme for component manufacturing, which has now begun yielding tangible results.

Taking aim at opposition parties, he said, “Despite Tamil Nadu’s unmatched leadership in several sectors, certain vested political groups continue to malign our achievements. They can lie, but numbers don’t.”