Tamil Nadu to set up in-situ chip fabrication school

CHENNAI: In a major step towards building a skilled semiconductor workforce, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday launched the Centre for Advanced Semiconductor Technologies under the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030. The facility, established in collaboration with IIT-Madras, will begin operations within five months.

Launching the centre on the IIT-Madras campus, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the initiative is aimed at positioning Tamil Nadu as the primary source of highly skilled talent for the global semiconductor industry.

"India faces a gap in semiconductor fabrication expertise despite having talent in design and systems. To address this, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with IIT-Madras and Guidance TN, will establish a School of Excellence in Semiconductor Fabrication, which will house India's first in-situ semiconductor fabrication training facility," Rajaa said.

He added that the state will invest Rs 100 crore initially in acquiring fabrication equipment for training purposes. "This facility will train individuals in fabrication techniques, a critical stage in chip production," he noted.

The training infrastructure will be set up on the Central Polytechnic College campus in Taramani. The programme will initially accommodate 2,000 students, with plans to expand intake to 4,500 in later phases. Future centres are being considered in Coimbatore and Madurai.

IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said there is an urgent need to build expertise in fabrication and packaging. "This training programme, ranging from 20 days to a month, will benefit students from disciplines such as ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Metallurgy, and will enhance employability globally," he said.