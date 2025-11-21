Tamil Nadu to launch Patta History service for full land ownership details

CHENNAI: In a major step towards transparency in land administration, the Tamil Nadu government is set to introduce a new online facility that will allow the public to access detailed 'Patta History' records, similar to the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) issued by the Registration Department, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, obtaining a patta was considered a difficult and time-consuming process. However, reforms initiated under Chief Minister MK Stalin have streamlined the system, enabling people to apply for pattas easily through the government portal https://eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew/home.html.

Additionally, immediate patta transfer is now carried out for undivided properties upon registration.

To further simplify access to property ownership details, the Revenue Department is preparing to roll out a new digital service. While the Encumbrance Certificate currently provides information such as the present and previous owners of a property, mortgage status, and past transactions, the patta document traditionally reveals only the current owner’s details.

The new “Patta History” service aims to bridge this gap. Under this feature, users will be able to view the names of all previous patta holders of a particular land parcel, the dates on which changes were made, the government orders under which such changes occurred, and the duration each person held the patta. This will give the public a comprehensive understanding of a property’s ownership lineage.

The government plans to pilot the patta-based encumbrance system in one taluk starting next week. A fee will be charged for availing the service. If the trial proves successful, Chief Minister Stalin is expected to make the facility widely available for public use.

For now, patta history records can be accessed only from the year 2014 onwards.