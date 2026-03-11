Tamil Nadu to get three new Neo TIDEL Parks in Delta districts

CHENNAI: The agrarian districts in the Cauvery Delta region, which are in the lower spectrum when it comes to per capita income, are now being brought to the tech map of Tamil Nadu, with Chief Minister MK Stalin laying the foundation stone for three Neo TIDEL Parks in Karur, Pudukkottai, and Nagapattinam on Wednesday.
In a statement, the government said the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for these three IT parks that are being established at a total cost of Rs 119.06 crore. Together, they are expected to create around 1,800 jobs, added the statement.
In Karur district, the Neo TIDEL Park will be set up at Inam Karur at a cost of Rs 38.50 crore. In Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts, the parks will be established at a cost of Rs 36.78 crore and Rs. 43.78 crore, respectively.
The government said the projects would help create information technology job opportunities for youth, particularly women, in the Delta region. It may be noted that Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam were among the bottom 10 among the 38 districts in terms of per capita income as per the Economic Survey 2025-26 that was tabled ahead of the budget session. Such is the disparity that while the number one district recorded nearly Rs 7.5 lakh per capita income, these districts had less than Rs 2 lakh.
In another event, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese firm Hirose, which will invest Rs. 100 crore to manufacture electrical and electronic connectors at Poonamallee in Tiruvallur. The project is expected to generate 100 jobs.
Under another agreement, Ashok Leyland, a part of the Hinduja Group, signed an MoU with the government to set up a battery pack manufacturing unit at Pillaipakkam SIPCOT in Kancheepuram with an investment of Rs 500 crore. The project is expected to create 200 jobs.
Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Industries Secretary V Arun Roy participated in the event.