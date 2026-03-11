Tamil Nadu to get three new Neo TIDEL Parks in Delta districts

In a statement, the government said the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for these three IT parks that are being established at a total cost of Rs 119.06 crore. Together, they are expected to create around 1,800 jobs, added the statement.

In Karur district, the Neo TIDEL Park will be set up at Inam Karur at a cost of Rs 38.50 crore. In Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts, the parks will be established at a cost of Rs 36.78 crore and Rs. 43.78 crore, respectively.