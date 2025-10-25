Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Oct 2025 8:29 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu to conduct state-level science fair in Dec
    Tamil Nadu government

    CHENNAI: The School Education department will conduct the state-level precursor for Southern India Science Fair (SISF) for classes 8 to 10 in December. The selected candidates will face contestants from the other five southern states in Telangana in January.

    The Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, under the Ministry of Culture's National Council of Science Museums, annually conducts the SISF for high school students of all six southern states on various scientific themes. The candidates will take part in three categories: a student and a teacher (15 exhibits), two students and a teacher (10 exhibits), and teachers (10 exhibits).

    The district-level competitions will be conducted on November 15, and the state-level competitions will take place before December 15 across the six states. Students from classes 8 to 10 have been invited to participate, and overall, 35 exhibits from three different categories will be allowed in SISF.

