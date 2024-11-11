Tamil Nadu to bear education costs of children of firecracker accident victims

CHENNAI: In a major relief to the kin of those losing their lives in mishaps at firecracker units, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the State government will bear all educational expenses of children of such families.

The CM said at a government programme at Pattampudur in Virudhunagar that first phase funding of Rs 5 crore has been allocated.

Taking an exception to the criticism made by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami about the schemes, Stalin such initiatives are beneficial for the public and ensure the welfare of the people.

Former CM Karunanidhi being an architect of modern Tamil Nadu is irrevocable from the innumerable schemes launched for the welfare of common people, he said referring to Palaniswami’s criticism over naming schemes after the late DMK patriarch. “Kalaignar strived to promote the welfare of people all his lifetime and he deserves to be named after welfare schemes,” Stalin said.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK general secretary who fell on the feet of VK Sasikala before taking over as CM, Stalin said instead of ‘Kalaignar’ can we name schemes after Palaniswami who secured the CM position by crawling under the table. The name ‘Kalaignar’ is ingrained in the hearts of people of the State and his identity is inevitable in history and politics, Stalin added.

Justifying the usage of M Karunanidhi’s name for Jallikattu stadium in Madurai, Guindy hospital, and Urimai Thogai scheme, he said they ultimately are beneficial for people as per the vision of ‘Kalaignar.’ Stalin said he (Palaniswami) talks ill of Kalaignar out of arrogance and predicted that AIADMK will be routed in the 2026 polls, claiming people have certainly made up their minds.

While inaugurating the newly built Collectorate in Virudhunagar and presiding over a programme to distribute 40,000 pattas and other welfare measures to beneficiaries, Stalin turned nostalgic and referred to his association with the Virudhunagar district and towering leader K Kamaraj hailing from the region.

When it comes to Virudhunagar, it is all about former CM Kamaraj, said Stalin. He recalled how the Congress leader attended his wedding, at the invitation of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, despite health issues.

Taking pride in the Dravidian model government, Stalin said sincere efforts to serve the community have ensured that as many as 10,03,874 house site pattas have reached beneficiaries over the last three years. Such welfare measures are behind a recent media report ranking him as one of the top 10 leaders in the nation, Stalin said. “It gives me immense pride, but I don’t take it as a personal achievement. It should all be attributed to all the people who worked for it and endorsed the government,” he said.

The CM said SIPCOT industrial parks would be established on 400 acres of land near Aruppukottai at Rs 350 crore, to further boost industrial growth and create jobs to 10,000 youths. Srivilliputhur Andal Temple will be upgraded with better facilities for devotees, along with a sanitary complex and vehicle parking lot, at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore, he said.

The CM also congratulated Virudhunagar Collector VP Jeyaseelan on his efforts to develop and elevate the district to new heights.