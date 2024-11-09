Ensure safety protocol in all fireworks units, says CM Stalin after inspecting Virudhunagar facility

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed officials to further strengthen the safety mechanism in fireworks manufacturing factories in the State, after inspecting a unit in Virudhunagar District.

During his two-day visit to the district, Chief Minister MK Stalin took time off from various government events to inspect a cracker unit at Mela Chinnaiyapuram village in Kanniseripudur and interacted with some of the workers, on Saturday.

The manufacturing unit has a workforce of 80 including 36 women. The Chief Minister got first-hand feedback on workers getting assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme (extending Rs 1,000) during the interaction. As some of them shared their demands, he patiently listened to them and took note of them. A woman worker sought government support to educate her children.

Against the backdrop of frequent accidents in firecracker units in and around the region, the Chief Minister has also learnt to have enquired about the safety protocol maintained at the unit. He was reportedly told that the particular unit adopts all the required safety standards and maintains an accident-free work record as Virudhunagar district accounts for a high concentration of fireworks manufacturing units in the state, and has been the epicentre of frequent fire accidents.

Appreciating hearing positive feedback, the CM reportedly advised them to continue working in a similar safe, accident-free and healthy work environment in the interest of workers and all the stakeholders. He highlighted the need to provide insurance coverage for all the workers in the units.

CM Stalin also checked whether the unit was running with a license or not. He also inspected storage facilities to ensure chemicals meant for making crackers were kept safely and securely. "This is probably the first time a CM of the State has visited the fireworks units to personally ascertain the status of safety measures in place," an official said.

Earlier on his arrival at Madurai airport, the party cadre gave Stalin a rousing welcome.