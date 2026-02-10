Tamil Nadu to announce major electronics R&D push next week: Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, already a major hub for electronics manufacturing, is set to make a significant announcement on electronics research and development next week, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Tuesday (February 10).
Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th edition of Electronic Industries Association Of India (ELCINA), Rajaa said the State has attracted major global electronics manufacturers such as Delta, Mitsubishi and Kaynes, and is now focused on strengthening its electronics R&D ecosystem.
Highlighting the State’s export performance, he said Tamil Nadu currently accounts for 41% of India’s electronics exports, valued at USD 14.65 billion. Although the Centre is yet to release the latest export figures, India’s total electronics exports are expected to touch USD 45 billion this year. “Of this, Tamil Nadu is definitely expected to breach USS 18 billion, which is a very conservative estimate,” the minister said.