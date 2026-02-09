CM Stalin inaugurates Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover plant in Ranipet; first Range Rover Evoque rolls out

PANAPAKKAM (RANIPET): In a milestone moment for India’s premium automobile manufacturing, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (February 9) jointly inaugurated the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) greenfield car manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam in Ranipet, alongside Tata Motors and JLR Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Ranipet is located about 80 km west from Chennai.

The Panapakkam plant will manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles, including premium Jaguar Land Rover models, apart from select Tata Motors passenger vehicles for the Indian and global markets. This marks the first time a premium car will be fully manufactured in India, rather than assembled, highlighting the growing scale of high-end automotive manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.

The facility will operate entirely on green energy, in alignment with the State’s focus on sustainable industrial development.

At the launch event, Stalin took the driver’s seat and symbolically drove the inaugural Range Rover Evoque SUV out of the Panapakkam plant, marking the ceremonial rollout of production from the Ranipet facility.