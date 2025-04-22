Tamil Nadu to add 500 PG medical seats: Minister Ma Subramanian in Assembly

CHENNAI: In a major boost to Tamil Nadu's medical education and public health infrastructure, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday announced the creation of 500 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats across 13 government medical colleges in the state.

Participating in the debate on the demands for grants to his department in the Legislative Assembly, Subramanian stated that these seats would be distributed among government medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Karur, and the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

Additionally, the Minister announced a pioneering initiative to introduce dialysis facilities at 50 upgraded Primary Health Centres in rural areas, with active participation from private partners and NGOs — making critical renal care accessible to underserved communities.

Subramanian also unveiled a series of comprehensive public health measures aimed at improving medical services, infrastructure, preventive care, and awareness outreach.

These include support for HIV/AIDS-affected children, organ donation awareness, nutritional aid, wellness initiatives, and enhanced access to testing, diagnosis, and treatment across multiple health indicators.

The Health Minister reiterated the Dravidian Model government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery at every level and creating equitable access to medical services for all sections of the population.

HEALTH NOTES

· 7-day colour-coded bed sheets will be provided in all Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals

· 7,618 HIV/AIDS affected children will be provided with a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000/- for their nutritional, educational and medical needs

· Chief Minister's Child Protection Fund will be provided at an estimated cost of Rs 8.07 crore

· 642 urban and rural sub-health centres will be set up according to the population

· A Wall of Honour will be installed in all medical college hospitals to recognise and appreciate the selfless contribution of organ donors

· A medical device (A and B categories) testing lab will be set up in Coimbatore for Rs 29.67 crore

· Cardiac catheterisation laboratories (Cathlab) will be set up at Omandurar Government Multi-Specialty Hospital and Udhagamandalam Government Medical College Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore

· Dr MGR Medical University research centres will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore in five selected medical colleges

· A scholarship of Rs 2 crore will be provided annually to encourage full-time research students at Dr MGR Medical University

· Indian Medicine Mobile Medical Units will be established in six new places.

· Flying squads will be formed to monitor the movement of narcotic drugs in Tamil Nadu

· Awareness will be created among the public about selecting food vendors based on quality certificates