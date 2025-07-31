Tamil Nadu: Three held for murdering youth over drunken brawl

CHENNAI: Three persons surrendered to police on Wednesday for murdering their friend following a drunken quarrel and burying his body in Coimbatore. The accused, Ragu Pandian (24), Karan (23) and Muthu Krishnan (24), all hailing from Madurai, killed Suresh Kumar (28), also hailing from Madurai, by attacking him with a broken liquor bottle on Tuesday night.

They all were working in the same firm and residing together in a rental room at Kangeyampalayam near Sulur. Police said the trio was consuming liquor at Kangeyampalayam when Suresh Kumar came there and broke into a quarrel.

Suddenly, he picked up a glass bottle and attacked Ragu Pandian, who, in turn, along with two others, slit his throat with a broken glass bottle. As he bled to death, the trio buried his body near an isolated spot and dumped his two-wheeler in a well.

However, they surrendered to police at the Sulur police station on Wednesday. Acting on their information, the police exhumed the body of the deceased and sent it for post-mortem, while the two-wheeler was recovered from the well. Further investigations are on.