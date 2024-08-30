Tamil Nadu, the best investment destination in South Asia, says CM Stalin to US investors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is the best State for foreign firms to invest, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking at the investors conference in San Francisco where Tamil Nadu signed MoUs for investments with several firms, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has abundant human resources and skills that contribute to growth.

"More than 46 per cent of students in Tamil Nadu opt for higher education, which makes it an ideal place for investments. Chennai has the first artificial intelligence institute in India and we are highly focused on creating new jobs," he said.

Lauding the rapidly growing economic relations between India and the US, he said several companies from the US have already commissioned their projects in Tamil Nadu, which is looking to touch the USD one trillion GDP mark by 2030. "Such conferences will greatly help in the economic growth of Tamil Nadu and we are looking forward to more foreign companies investing in our state," he said.