Tamil Nadu: Tasmac staff union to negotiate on demands

CHENNAI: Amid announcing an indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat from Tuesday pressing for key demands, including regularisation of service, Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Union attended a meeting convened by Minister for Housing and Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy, along with the Tasmac senior officials.

The union, led by State president N Periyasamy, strongly urged the government to fulfil its main demands — regularisation, time-bound pay scale, pension benefits, and withdrawal of sales targets linked to the POS machine-based transactions. It also sought the appointment of additional staff for implementing the empty bottle return scheme.

The Minister advised that the problems faced by employees be resolved in consultation with the unions. “The directive to achieve sales targets through POS machine transactions should be reconsidered. Both sides must cooperate and sort out other issues through discussion,” he added, and assured that the primary demands would be brought to the attention of the Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, and the Chief Secretary.

He invited representatives of all employee unions to attend the follow-up meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai. Accepting the invitation, Periyasamy stated that Tasmac employees remain firm on their demands for regularisation, time-bound pay, and pension. He also called on all members to assemble in front of the Tasmac managing director’s office on Tuesday and participate in the negotiations