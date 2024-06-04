Tamil Nadu: TASMAC sales cross Rs 200 crore a day ahead of Lok Sabha polls results

CHENNAI: TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu were closed on Tuesday as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on account of the Lok Sabha election results in the state. Single-day sales on Monday alone crossed Rs 200 crore.

According to Malai Malar, 5,000 Tasmac shops across Tamil Nadu sell liquor for Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 100 crore every day.

Liquor sales on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays are generally between Rs 120 crore and Rs 130 crore.

As it was a Monday yesterday, the sale of alcohol would have fetched Rs. 100 crore generally, but instead sales doubled to Rs. 200 crore on account of Tuesday being a dry day.

TASMAC officials said that as per strict instructions from the Election Commission of India, the Home, Prohibition, and Excise Department will ensure that there will not be any liquor sales on June 4.