Tamil Nadu targets 1 lakh rooftop solar installations by March: Minister Nirmalkumar

Nirmalkumar said the government had launched an integrated portal https://www.tnebltd.gov.in/usrp/ to simplify the entire process, from applying for the scheme and accessing the central subsidy to vendor installation, state subsidy disbursement and meter installation.

"At present, consumers face difficulties in knowing where and through whom to apply. There are several stages, including vendor installation and meter installation. We have integrated all these processes into a single portal to make them simple and faster," he said.

The minister said meter installation, which had emerged as a major source of delay, would also be monitored through the integrated system. He said there was no shortage of meters and the new system would allow consumers to track where their application was pending and for how long.