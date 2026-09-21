Tamil Nadu targets 1 lakh rooftop solar installations by March: Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has set a target of installing rooftop solar systems in at least one lakh domestic households by the end of March 2027, Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Monday while launching the state's Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme at the TNEB headquarters here.
The scheme is being implemented in convergence with the Centre's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the central scheme, domestic consumers installing rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 78,000. This comprises Rs 30,000 per kW for the first 2 kW and Rs 18,000 for the third kW. With the additional state subsidy, the total subsidy for a rooftop solar system of up to 3 kW will be Rs 1 lakh.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for implementing the scheme. Under the state component, consumers will get Rs 5,000 for systems up to 1 kW, Rs 10,000 for systems up to 2 kW and Rs 22,000 for systems of 3 kW and above.
Nirmalkumar said the government had launched an integrated portal https://www.tnebltd.gov.in/usrp/ to simplify the entire process, from applying for the scheme and accessing the central subsidy to vendor installation, state subsidy disbursement and meter installation.
"At present, consumers face difficulties in knowing where and through whom to apply. There are several stages, including vendor installation and meter installation. We have integrated all these processes into a single portal to make them simple and faster," he said.
The minister said meter installation, which had emerged as a major source of delay, would also be monitored through the integrated system. He said there was no shortage of meters and the new system would allow consumers to track where their application was pending and for how long.
The portal will also be integrated with the electricity utility's customer application, enabling consumers to track their applications without using a separate application. Complaints can also be lodged through the system.
TNEB CMD V Arun Roy said Tamil Nadu was already a leader in renewable energy production and distribution and the state's decision to provide an additional subsidy would strengthen its position further.
"We are already a leader in renewable energy production and distribution. Today's scheme, where the state government is coming forward to add its share of subsidy, will go a long way in reinforcing our position in renewable energy production and distribution," he said.
According to data, 1,13,714 applications have so far been made under the rooftop solar scheme, of which 97,732 installations have been completed. The total installed capacity under the scheme is 337.49 MW.
Overall, rooftop solar installations in the HT and LT categories across Tamil Nadu have reached 1,859.27 MW.
The government has designated Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) as the nodal agency for coordination, monitoring and review of the scheme, while Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) will function as the Programme Management Agency. TEDA will facilitate beneficiary details and subsidy disbursement through direct benefit transfer.
"Our minimum target is one lakh rooftop solar installations by the end of March. If we cross that target, the Chief Minister has given permission to seek additional funds and increase the subsidy based on the requirement," Nirmalkumar said.
The Rs 50 crore allocation will be released based on the actual subsidy requirement. The government has also directed TNGECL to implement the scheme on a full-scale basis and cover as many beneficiaries as possible.
Nirmalkumar said the Energy Department would undertake a wider awareness campaign to encourage households to adopt rooftop solar and make use of the new portal.
Applications received: 1,13,714
Installations completed: 97,732
Installed capacity under the scheme: 337.49 MW
Total rooftop solar capacity in HT & LT categories: 1,859.27 MW