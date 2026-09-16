Surge in demand, dip in wind energy: Tamil Nadu buys costly power

The minister said power was being purchased, despite market rates crossing Rs 20 per unit on some days, to avoid load shedding. "Other states are resorting to load shedding because of the high market rates. We are purchasing power so that the public does not face hardships,” he said.

Nirmal Kumar maintained that Tamil Nadu was not currently facing a power shortage and that there had been no major outages attributable to the deficit. Isolated interruptions, he said, were due to routine failures such as transformer or equipment breakdowns.

The minister said the government was working to reduce its dependence on expensive short-term market purchases by entering into long-term power purchase agreements. Some of the agreements are expected to start supplying power from October.