Tamil Nadu: Tapioca growers blame mill owners syndicate for low procurement price

Farmers claim that large mill owners have formed an informal cartel to dictate procurement rates, leaving growers with little bargaining power.

"There are around 400 sago and starch mills in the region. While smaller units process about 250 tonnes a day, larger mills have capacities of up to 1,000 tonnes. These bigger players effectively determine the purchase price of tapioca, which smaller mills are forced to follow," said R Gopalakrishnan, president of the Tapioca and Maize Farmers Welfare Association.

Farmers further alleged that some large mills procure tapioca in bulk at lower prices and subsequently sell it to smaller units, strengthening their influence over the market.