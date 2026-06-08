Production cost of sago, starch soars

The price of tapioca, the primary raw material for sago and starch, has more than doubled from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,500 per tonne a few months ago, depending on quality, to around Rs 12,000 per tonne. Industry stakeholders say prices may rise further as supplies remain scarce.

"Prices have more than doubled due to a steep fall in yield caused by inadequate rainfall and other factors. We have not witnessed such a drastic decline in tapioca output in recent years. There is little possibility of prices easing in the near future," said SRP Selvam, a member of SAGOSERVE and owner of a sago manufacturing unit.