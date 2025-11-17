Tamil Nadu: Take steps to ensure daily allotment of water, urge Delta farmers

TIRUCHY: Rejecting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's claims that the construction of the Mekedatu dam will not affect Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water, the farmers charged that they have not been receiving even their rightful monthly share of water to date and urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take effective steps to ensure daily allotment of water instead.

Following the apex court's verdict dismissing Tamil Nadu's petition against the dam, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shivakumar, who holds the water resource department, said that Tamil Nadu will continue to receive its rightful share of water. He also said that Karnataka would move forward with the project, and in case of water scarcity, the balancing reservoir will help ensure water release to Tamil Nadu.

However, farmers from Tamil Nadu disapproved of his claims as they said that Karnataka, in the first place, failed to release the monthly rightful water, and it is high time that Chief Minister MK Stalin negotiates for the daily release of water.

“As per the apex court's direction, Tamil Nadu should get 9.19 TMC for June this year and 31.24 TMC during July. Unfortunately, we are yet to get the due water from June itself. The state government need not fight it legally, but can press Karnataka to follow the court direction," said P Ayyakannu, the State president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam.

"The Tamil Nadu government should approach this issue with firmness and resolve because it is our right, and the Karnataka government cannot delay the release at any cost," he said.

Cauvery V Dhanapalan, the general secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, noted that the Karnataka government is in the habit of releasing surplus water during monsoon times. “But the apex court has clearly given the order directing the Karnataka government to release water every month, and it is the duty of our state government to get us the water. This time, the state government should seek release of water on a daily allotment basis," he said.