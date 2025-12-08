Tamil Nadu: Students from MBC, denotified communities can apply for scholarship before December 10

CHENNAI: The Department of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Denotified Communities and Department of School Education have urged students from these communities to apply for scholarships on the TN state scholarship portal before December 10.

Ensuring they continue to pursue school education and avoid dropping out while transitioning from primary to middle school, both departments had announced financial assistance for students between classes 3 and 6.

Through the directorate of Most Backward Class (MBC) welfare, Rs 500/year is given to girl students (classes 3-5) from MBC community in rural schools and Rs 1,000 for girl students in Class 6. To be eligible, annual income of parents/guardians must not exceed Rs 1 lakh.