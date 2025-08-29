Tamil Nadu: String of hoax bomb threats keeps cops on tenterhooks

CHENNAI: A string of hoax bomb threat emails to government offices in Tirupur, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris kept police on edge on Thursday.

An anonymous email threatening that bombs would go off around 1.25 pm at the collector's office triggered panic moments. A search carried out by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths in the entire collector office premises, which houses several government departments and is visited by a large number of people to avail various services, revealed that it was a hoax bomb threat.

The corporation's office in Tirupur received a similar threat mail. Also, sniffer dogs were pressed into service in the combing operation. The staff was evacuated for a short while in each department before carrying out the check.

In the Nilgiris, the Raj Bhavan in Ooty, and the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Coonoor received hoax bomb threat mails.

In Coimbatore, the combined court complex received a threatening email. This follows similar threats to the Coimbatore collector's office and passport office in the district on Wednesday.

The cybercrime experts are in the job of tracing the origin of hoax emails.