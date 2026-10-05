All not well as harvested paddy piling up at DPCs across Delta

Officials feel the State government has yet to understand the ground realities of procurement, resulting in a huge accumulation of harvested kuruvai paddy in every DPC. The farmers, meanwhile, also appeal to the state government to ensure prompt and speedy procurement to prevent damage in the ensuing monsoon, which is predicted to lash across the region in the middle of October.

The new procurement year usually begins in the month of October. It was customary to get the government order a month before to prevent damage of harvested kuruvai due to the monsoon, and the new price would be effective from the month of September.

However, this year, the officials could not get permission for the new procurement in advance, and so the farmers from across the region had raised concerns and even staged a series of protests to commence a new procurement season from the month of September.