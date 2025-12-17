Tamil Nadu: State-wide protests planned for Dec 23

CHENNAI: Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will organise protests across the state on December 23 against the Union government’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

In a statement, the state secretaries of the CPM, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, and VCK president said that the proposed replacement of the MGNREGA with a new scheme would adversely affect around 14 crore families holding job cards and nearly 26 crore workers enrolled under the scheme across the country.



The demonstrations will be organised at district headquarters, taluk centres and union headquarters across the State.