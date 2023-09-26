Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology student's project scheme to get boost

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, under Higher Education Department has extended the student's project scheme this year besides continuing young scientists fellowship scheme

The Council, an autonomous apex body to aid development of the Science and Technology sector in the state is engaged in implementing various welfare measures for the students related to research and development, extension and field-oriented programmes.

Accordingly, in 2022-2023, the student's projects scheme was implemented for UG engineering courses and PG courses of Agriculture, Biological Science, Medicine, Veterinary Sciences and financial assistance of Rs.10,000 to carry out projects that were provided.

Stating that a total of 1.018 student's projects have been supported for the benefit of 2,376 students in 2022-2023, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the scheme have been extended this year too.

"Even if the student's project is innovative and it would be used for the public at a lower cost, it would be escalated", he said adding "accordingly, experts would help the students to give the finishing touch".

Claiming that the student's project scheme got a very good response from the students and the institutions, the official said this academic year, the number of students who participate in the scheme, is expected to increase substantially.

He said similarly, the young scientists fellowship scheme will also be extended for the students, who will be provided Rs 10,000 per month or a period of two to six months.