Tamil Nadu: Srirangam temple celebrates Vaikunda Ekadasi with grand Mohini Alankaram procession

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Thursday celebrated the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival with great fervour, marking the 10th day of the Pagal Pathu festivities.

The highlight of the celebrations was the grand procession of Lord Namperumal in the magnificent Mohini Alankaram.

Mohini Alankaram, also known as 'Nachiar Tirukkolam', is a significant festival at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, held on the eve of Vaikunda Ekadasi. On this special day, Lord Namperumal is adorned in the enchanting Mohini Alankaram, symbolizing the beautiful female form, and taken on a procession around the inner praharam of the temple.

Thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the majestic procession, which is considered a highly auspicious event in Srirangam.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival is an important event in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the gates of Vaikunta, the abode of Lord Vishnu, are believed to be open. Devotees fast and pray on this day, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of the most revered temples in South India, is known for its rich traditions and festivals. The Mohini Alankaram procession is a unique and significant aspect of the temple's celebrations, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.