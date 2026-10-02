Tamil Nadu Singappen Special Force attends 1,045 complaints in September

The SSF, a dedicated unit for the safety and protection of women and children, traced 15 missing women and 16 missing children between September 1 and 30. The team also conducted 2,812 awareness programmes in educational institutions, 11,787 programmes at other locations and 706 sessions among migrant labourers.

The force made repeated visits to 57,183 identified hotspots to strengthen preventive measures. It also rescued 25 persons with intellectual disabilities, including 22 females and three males, prevented seven child marriages and facilitated the re-enrolment of 227 school dropouts.

In a notable incident on September 27, an SSF team on patrol in Flower Bazaar apprehended a man accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman who had alighted from a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus. The accused was handed over to the jurisdictional police and remanded in judicial custody.