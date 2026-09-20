100 days of Singappen: How Special Force gave confidence to victims, vulnerable, and survivors

SSF's outreach activities in schools especially have led to registration of cases against sexual offenders. In Madurai, a Class 7 girl disclosed to SSF personnel that a 55-year-old man who was in a relationship with her mother had sexually abused her for over one year. Following this, the accused was arrested. In Tirunelveli, a 15-year-old girl shared to SSF personnel about sexual abuse by her uncle in 2024, after which he was arrested.

Similarly, during an awareness programme conducted at a girls' hostel in Kallakurichi, students disclosed allegations of sexual harassment by a teacher, which led to his arrest.

In addition, SSF teams have systematically monitored and repeatedly visited 1,57,460 identified vulnerable hotspots across the State.

The force's sustained awareness and outreach activities are helping to create an environment in which women and children can seek assistance and report offences without hesitation, according to Tamil Nadu Police.