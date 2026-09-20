100 days of Singappen: How Special Force gave confidence to victims, vulnerable, and survivors

CHENNAI: Singappen Special Force's outreach activities in the last 100 days have made several survivors of sexual abuse, including minors, to come forward and initiate legal action against their abusers. SSF field units have also intervened in cases involving women and children, assisted victims, and played a key role in the registration of 334 criminal cases, according to the State police.
Launched by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as soon as he assumed office, SSF is a preventive and proactive policing initiative. "Through visible policing, focused patrolling, surveillance, awareness programmes, and prompt intervention, the force has enhanced the sense of safety and security among women and children," an official statement said.
As part of its preventive and outreach initiatives, the SSF has conducted 14,231 awareness programmes in educational institutions, 34,632 awareness programmes in other public spaces, and 2,236 awareness programmes among migrant labourers.
According to the police, these awareness initiatives have encouraged women and children to come forward and report offences. "In 20 instances, survivors disclosed offences committed against them earlier following interaction with SSF personnel during awareness programmes," the statement noted.
In a recent case in Chennai, a woman who had been sexually assaulted in April 2026 had initially concealed the offence due to fear of family repercussions and reported only the theft of her jewellery. Subsequently, following an awareness programme conducted by the SSF, she gained the confidence to disclose the sexual assault to the police, following which the accused, a history sheeter, was arrested.
SSF's outreach activities in schools especially have led to registration of cases against sexual offenders. In Madurai, a Class 7 girl disclosed to SSF personnel that a 55-year-old man who was in a relationship with her mother had sexually abused her for over one year. Following this, the accused was arrested. In Tirunelveli, a 15-year-old girl shared to SSF personnel about sexual abuse by her uncle in 2024, after which he was arrested.
Similarly, during an awareness programme conducted at a girls' hostel in Kallakurichi, students disclosed allegations of sexual harassment by a teacher, which led to his arrest.
In addition, SSF teams have systematically monitored and repeatedly visited 1,57,460 identified vulnerable hotspots across the State.
The force's sustained awareness and outreach activities are helping to create an environment in which women and children can seek assistance and report offences without hesitation, according to Tamil Nadu Police.