Tamil Nadu should stop sharing tax revenue with centre, says NTK leader Seeman

CHENNAI: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Sunday welcomed the decision of the State government to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP), which envisages imposing Hindi. “If the centre does not allocate funds just because the state government does not accept the three-language formula, then Tamil Nadu shouldn’t share its tax revenue.

A resolution should be passed immediately in this regard by convening the council of ministers and assembly,” he said to the media in Tirupur. Delving further into the issue, Seeman said protests should be held against giving our tax revenue akin to protests during the Britisher’s rule.

“The NEP imposes Hindi and conducts exams starting from class three for students. Will the Prime Minister and Ministers accept, if they could be chosen only through exams?” he asked.

The NTK leader also urged the state government to compensate the farmers in Tirupur who have lost around 900 cattle to dog attacks in the last month alone. “Instead of giving compensation, the Dravida model government has been arresting the protesting farmers,” he said.