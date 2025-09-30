Tamil Nadu: SETC bus rams into bike, 2 youths killed

CHENNAI: Two youths were killed in an accident after their bike was rammed by a SETC bus heading towards Tambaram from Vellore. When the bus was along Walajabad Road, it rammed into a bike near Keel Ottivakkam. The riders - Sethu (23) and Ashwin (26) - suffered severe injuries.

Sethu died at the spot, while Ashwin, who suffered head injuries, succumbed later at the Kancheepuram GH. The Walajabad police arrested the bus driver for further inquiry.

The locals claimed that there are many turns on the Walajabad-Oragadam Road, particularly in Keel Ottivakkam, where a warning board to drive slowly is placed.

However, most government and private bus drivers never follow the rule and are accustomed to rash driving.