Tamil Nadu set to introduce AI-based planning approval software

The new system, announced earlier by the TVK government, is intended to address delays in the existing approval process.

"The government would begin onboarding a service provider in October," Kirlosh Kumar said during a panel discussion on ease of doing business in real estate at CREDAI Tamil Nadu Statecon 2026.

The proposed software would integrate CMDA, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), local bodies across Tamil Nadu, TNRERA and other stakeholders, along with departments issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs), including the Revenue department and Tangedco.

"The software will also classify buildings into low, medium and high categories to expedite the planning process," he added.