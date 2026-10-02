Tamil Nadu: 1L documents registered under new digi system

The system, made mandatory from August 17 for the first sale of plots and flats, enables people to submit documents online from anywhere and at any time. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay introduced the system, which has received a positive response from the public, construction companies and land developers.



Following the response, the department made the system mandatory from September 15 for the registration of Deposit of Title Deeds and Receipt Deeds involving banks and financial institutions.



The initiative provides a legally secure registration process and allows applicants to submit documents at their convenience, including on holidays and after working hours. It also facilitates online payment and permits sale and bank-loan documents to be submitted together.