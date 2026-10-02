Tamil Nadu: 1L documents registered under new digi system

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Registration Department has registered 1,00,134 documents through its "Presenceless Registration" system within 44 days, allowing applicants to complete the process online without physically visiting Sub-Registrar offices.
The system, made mandatory from August 17 for the first sale of plots and flats, enables people to submit documents online from anywhere and at any time. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay introduced the system, which has received a positive response from the public, construction companies and land developers.
Following the response, the department made the system mandatory from September 15 for the registration of Deposit of Title Deeds and Receipt Deeds involving banks and financial institutions.
The initiative provides a legally secure registration process and allows applicants to submit documents at their convenience, including on holidays and after working hours. It also facilitates online payment and permits sale and bank-loan documents to be submitted together.
Applicants can review draft documents online, make corrections and submit them after verification. Aadhaar authentication is also integrated into the registration process.
Between August 17 and September 30, 1,00,134 documents were registered under the system, the department said in a statement. It estimated that the initiative had helped save time and avoidable expenses for nearly five lakh people.
The department said the system would be gradually extended to other categories of documents. Software modifications are also being carried out continuously based on suggestions and feedback from the public, construction companies, banks and financial institutions.