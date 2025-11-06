Tamil Nadu set for 4-way battle after Vijay confirms solo contest

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's declaration that his party will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections alone, forming a separate front under his leadership and projecting himself as the chief ministerial candidate, has redrawn the contours of the state's political battlefield.

Ending weeks of speculation over possible alliances, Vijay's move has electrified his cadre while sending tremors through rival camps, particularly the AIADMK-BJP combine, which had been wooing the fledgling outfit in hopes of bolstering their challenge to the ruling DMK.

With this announcement, Tamil Nadu appears set for a four-cornered contest: the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the AIADMK-led NDA, Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Vijay's TVK. Several other parties, including the PMK, DMDK, AMMK, PT, IJK, and TMMK, are expected to make their allegiance clear only early 2026, once the political climate crystallises.

According to sources, both the BJP and AIADMK had engaged in discreet backchannel discussions with the TVK, even before the Karur tragedy. BJP's national election co-in-charge and Amit Shah's close aide Murlidhar Mohol had reportedly held telephonic conversation with Vijay in early October, reflecting the party's eagerness to expand its southern base through a charismatic face.

“We were optimistic about inducting Vijay into the NDA fold. His popularity would have strengthened our front, which currently lacks a major regional ally. The announcement seems aimed at boosting his cadre's morale. We'll watch how things evolve after the Bihar polls,” a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

Another BJP functionary revealed that the dialogue with Vijay was handled directly by the party's central leadership, bypassing Tamil Nadu leaders and the AIADMK.

“We were told to stay silent and await developments. It's too soon to call this a setback," the functionary noted.

However, BJP's senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan downplayed the development, saying, "Every leader claims to lead their own front, it’s part of political rhetoric to energise the cadre. The real mission is to unseat the DMK. Vijay must decide whether he wants to strengthen that mission or weaken it," she told DT Next.

From the AIADMK camp, former minister D Jayakumar struck a diplomatic tone, saying, "Every new party seeks to assert its identity. The TVK too wants to project independence. But the NDA in Tamil Nadu will continue to function under AIADMK's leadership."

On the other side, NTK's student wing coordinator S Fathima Farhana dismissed Vijay's challenge outright. "He's new to politics, while NTK has been in the electoral arena since 2009. The real ideological contest remains between Dravidianism and Tamil Nationalism," she told this correspondent.

While the ruling DMK maintained studied silence, with organising secretary RS Bharathi declining comment, a senior party leader privately admit that Vijay's emergence as a standalone force could split the anti-DMK vote, potentially benefiting the ruling alliance.