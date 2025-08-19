Tamil Nadu: Self-certification scheme extended to allow parking for 2-floor buildings

CHENNAI: State Housing and Urban Development Department Minister S Muthusamy said that around 1.18 lakh building plan approvals have been issued under the self-certification scheme for smaller residential buildings.

While speaking to the reporters on Monday, the minister added that the scheme has been extended to cover buildings with stilt plus two floors to provide parking space.

"Demands were received to allow parking space in the smaller residential buildings that are covered under the scheme. A government order has been issued to cover such buildings. The self-certification scheme is applicable for constructing residential buildings on 2,500 sqft of land with a built-up area of 3,500 sqft," he added.

As per the government order, aspiring house owners can construct houses up to 10 metres height with a stilt plus 2 floors. Earlier, the scheme covered buildings up to 7 metres with ground plus first floor.

4,396 acres returned by TNHB

In another development, the department has released as much as 4,396 acres of land acquired by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) decades ago.

"Complaint boxes were installed in 16 places to receive complaints pertaining to the land acquisition, and 4,488 petitions related to the acquisition were received. A committee was formed to scrutinise the petitions and take action. After scrutiny, government orders have been issued to release 4,396 acres," he explained.

He further added that measures are underway to release another 800 acres. Meanwhile, the department has formed another committee to recommend action on another 5,700 acres.

Several thousand acres were notified for acquisition by TNHB three to four decades ago, and the Board had issued acquisition notices to the land owners, but failed to move forward by awarding compensation or officially taking over. Owners of such properties were in difficulties, as they could not sell their properties. In total, the department has decided to release around 18,000 acres of land across the state.