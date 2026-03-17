Tamil Nadu sees major observer deployment as ECI strengthens election supervision

Out of the total 1,111 observers deployed nationwide, Tamil Nadu alone accounts for 136 General Observers, 40 Police Observers, and 151 Expenditure Observers, covering all 234 Assembly Constituencies. The high number of Expenditure Observers in particular reflects the Commission’s emphasis on strict monitoring of campaign spending and prevention of inducements to voters.

The ECI’s move is part of a broader effort to guarantee that elections are conducted in a violence-free and inducement-free environment. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has stressed that every voter must be able to cast their vote without fear or favour, with observers acting as the Commission’s on-ground representatives to enforce these standards.