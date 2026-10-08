Tamil Nadu seeks 70:30 GST share, not 50:50 formula

Finance, Planning and Development Minister N Marie Wilson, who represented the Tamil Nadu government at the meeting, said states bear more than 60 per cent of public expenditure and therefore require a greater share of GST revenues to address fiscal imbalances.

Marie Wilson also urged the Centre to provide special packages to exporting states such as Tamil Nadu, outside the devolution mechanism and GST revenue-sharing framework. Such support, he said, would encourage states to invest further in physical and social infrastructure and strengthen their competitiveness.