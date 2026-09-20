TN Finance Minister Marie Wilson seeks funds, fairer tax share from Union Government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Sunday said he had urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expedite the release of funds for jointly implemented schemes, clear pending GST compensation and ensure a fairer share of central tax revenues for the State.
Marie Wilson said he made the demands during the State Finance Ministers’ conference on “Financing India’s Journey Towards Viksit Bharat”, chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
“Under the guidance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, I participated in the conference and submitted a memorandum highlighting Tamil Nadu’s economic development and federal rights,” Wilson said in a social media post.
During his meeting with Nirmala, Wilson said he raised several issues concerning the State’s finances and development.
He sought the early release of funds for schemes implemented jointly by the Centre and the State, particularly those relating to Municipal Administration and School Education.
Wilson also urged the Centre to immediately release pending GST compensation and increase the States’ share in tax devolution to ensure a fair distribution of central tax revenues.
On disaster management, he sought adequate relief funds based on the State’s requirements to deal with natural calamities. He also urged the Centre to ensure its contribution to key infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.
“We will continue to work to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s fiscal rights and make overall development possible,” Wilson said.
He said the State government would continue to pursue measures to protect its fiscal rights and promote overall development.