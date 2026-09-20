TN Finance Minister Marie Wilson seeks funds, fairer tax share from Union Government

Marie Wilson said he made the demands during the State Finance Ministers’ conference on “Financing India’s Journey Towards Viksit Bharat”, chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

“Under the guidance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, I participated in the conference and submitted a memorandum highlighting Tamil Nadu’s economic development and federal rights,” Wilson said in a social media post.

During his meeting with Nirmala, Wilson said he raised several issues concerning the State’s finances and development.