Tamil Nadu: Seed-based cultivation to save endangered tuber

The development comes at a crucial time, when this state flower of Tamil Nadu has been classified as an endangered species due to extensive extraction of its tubers from natural habitats. Farmers in Tirupur and neighbouring districts currently depend on tubers sourced from the wild, primarily from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, to raise the crop for seed production.

The seeds of gloriosa superba, known as Kanvali Kilangu, are in high demand for their medicinal properties, with extracts used in the manufacture of several pharmaceutical products, including drugs used for the treatment of gout.

“Restrictions are already in place on unauthorised collection of tubers from the wild because of the endangered status of the plant. At some point in the future, the supply of tubers from neighbouring states itself may stop completely. If that happens, our farmers who depend on these tubers for cultivation will face a crisis. Seed germination technology is the only sustainable solution to overcome such a situation,” said T Saraswathi, Professor and Head, Department of Medicinal and Aromatic Crops, Horticultural College and Research Institute, TNAU.