Tamil Nadu: Farmers celebrate steep surge in seed prices

Cultivated primarily in the Mulanur region of Tirupur district since 1985, gloriosa superba is now grown on more than 1,500 hectares across Tamil Nadu, with major cultivation concentrated in Tirupur, Dindigul, Karur and Erode districts.

The crop sustains the livelihoods of over 5,000 farmers and is prized for its seeds, which serve as a key raw material for the pharmaceutical industry and command strong export demand.

“This year, farmers managed to secure a good price of Rs 7,000 per kg and above. When harvesting commenced in March and April, the seeds were sold for around Rs 5,000 per kg, and prices have continued to rise,” said B Lingasamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Gloriosa Superba Growers Association.

Farmers recall that around 15 years ago, the seeds fetched about Rs 1,750 per kg. Over the years, the growing influence of intermediaries who procured seeds from farmers and supplied them to extraction companies, many of which are located outside Tamil Nadu, resulted in poor price realisation. Prices fluctuated significantly over the years and fell to nearly Rs 1,500 per kg four years ago, causing severe financial distress.

In response, farmers collectively decided not to sell below a predetermined price, leading to a gradual recovery in rates. Seed prices rose to around Rs 3,000 per kg last year before reaching record levels this season.