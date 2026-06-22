Tamil Nadu: Farmers celebrate steep surge in seed prices

CHENNAI: Farmers cultivating gloriosa superba, a medicinal plant known for its therapeutic properties, are celebrating an unprecedented surge in seed prices this year, with rates crossing Rs 7,000 per kg, more than double last year's price and the highest in recent years.
Cultivated primarily in the Mulanur region of Tirupur district since 1985, gloriosa superba is now grown on more than 1,500 hectares across Tamil Nadu, with major cultivation concentrated in Tirupur, Dindigul, Karur and Erode districts.
The crop sustains the livelihoods of over 5,000 farmers and is prized for its seeds, which serve as a key raw material for the pharmaceutical industry and command strong export demand.
“This year, farmers managed to secure a good price of Rs 7,000 per kg and above. When harvesting commenced in March and April, the seeds were sold for around Rs 5,000 per kg, and prices have continued to rise,” said B Lingasamy, president of the Tamil Nadu Gloriosa Superba Growers Association.
Farmers recall that around 15 years ago, the seeds fetched about Rs 1,750 per kg. Over the years, the growing influence of intermediaries who procured seeds from farmers and supplied them to extraction companies, many of which are located outside Tamil Nadu, resulted in poor price realisation. Prices fluctuated significantly over the years and fell to nearly Rs 1,500 per kg four years ago, causing severe financial distress.
In response, farmers collectively decided not to sell below a predetermined price, leading to a gradual recovery in rates. Seed prices rose to around Rs 3,000 per kg last year before reaching record levels this season.
The crop sustains the livelihoods of over 5,000 farmers and is prized for its seeds, which serve as a key raw material for the pharmaceutical industry and command strong export demand
Farmers attribute the present price increase primarily to a decline in production. Many cultivators have shifted to alternative crops because of the high costs and risks associated with kanvali kilangu cultivation.
“The usual annual production of around 2,000 tonnes has now dropped to nearly 1,200 tonnes. Farmers continue to face risks from unfavourable weather conditions, pest attacks and water shortages. Due to inadequate rainfall and lack of water sources, many are dependent on tanker water,” Lingasamy said.
Despite the current price boom, farmers point out that cultivation remains a high-risk and capital-intensive venture. The crop is highly susceptible to pest attacks and infections, often leading to substantial losses.
The cost of cultivation has also risen sharply due to increased expenditure on fertilisers, pesticides, labour and irrigation. Farmers said the cost of maintenance, including erecting pandals and installing drip irrigation systems, exceeds Rs 1.5 lakh per acre. Currently, water scarcity has further compounded expenses, forcing many cultivators to depend on tanker water to sustain the crop. Farmers require nearly 600 kg of tubers per acre for cultivation, with tuber prices ranging between Rs 600 and Rs 700 per kg.
Since the seeds have a long shelf life, growers increasingly store their produce and sell when market conditions are favourable. Seeking better price transparency and market access, farmers have urged the state government to introduce regulated auctions through Agricultural Marketing Committees, with participation from both growers and purchasing companies.
“We want the government to conduct regulated auctions to ensure transparent pricing. Even though the prices are good this year, we seek to fix a minimum support price of Rs 5,000 per kg for seeds and Geographical Indication (GI) status for the medicinal plant. At present, intermediaries often dictate prices and delay payments, affecting farmers’ earnings,” the farmers said.
PRICEY TUBERS
15 years ago: Rs 1,750 per kg
2022: Rs 1,500 per kg
2025: Rs 3,000 per kg
2026: Rs 7,000 per kg