Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on Jan 2 after nine-day break, says school education department

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education on Thursday said that all schools will reopen on January 2 after a nine-day break before resuming classes.

Private CBSE schools will continue their exams until December 20 (Friday), added a Maalaimalar report.

The half-yearly exams for all school students are currently under way, with exams concluding on December 23 for government, aided, and private matriculation schools. Following the exams, students will enjoy a nine-day vacation, which begins on December 24.

With schools closing for the break, many people who celebrate Christmas and New Year are travelling to their hometowns.

As per the report, trains from Chennai to southern districts and neighbouring states like Kerala are fully booked. Since Christmas falls in the middle of the week, there has been no significant rush. Private omni bus operators said that there would have been more bookings if the holiday season coincided with the weekend.